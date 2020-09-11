9/11 Memorial Ceremony brings unity to the community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hundreds of people gathered at the County Courthouse Gazebo to pay their respects and remember the tragedy that occurred nearly 19 years ago.
During the ceremony, Commander of Veterans in Foreign Wars Benny Guerrero spoke about how, after 9/11, the country was united.
“We realized that we’re all Americans and we have one ideal and that is freedom and we need to do everything in our power to protect it at all costs," Guerrero said.
Local heroes were also recognized. Dawson was critically injured in a collision while he was working a wreck scene in icy conditions back in January. Firefighter Lt. Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nicholas Reyna lost their lives on the same call. They were recognized during the ceremony.
“Whether is be someone fall or a heart attack or another injury. I am here to help out. When someone is in need I will help them out the best that I can," Dawson said.
Guerrero has a message for first responders, veterans and the families of first responders and veterans.
“Today is your day. Today we remember you and your sacrifices. We remember the lives lost," Guerrero said.
