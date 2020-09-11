1 moderately injured after Thursday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Thursday-night shooting in Central Lubbock sent one person to a local hospital. Police are not currently searching for any suspects in this case.
Police say that person suffered moderate injuries after being shot in the arm. That person is recovering inside of University Medical Center.
Authorities were called at 11:24 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of 50th Street.
No details have been released on what led up to the shooting. However, no arrests were made.
No other information is available at this time.
