NFL kickoff brings crowds back to Lubbock businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The kick-off to the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans brought some fans back to Lubbock hangouts to cheer on Patrick Mahomes.
Texas Tech freshman A.J. Ferris came out to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the kick-off with a fun crowd at Walk-On’s.
“Especially with Patrick Mahomes and everybody being here in Lubbock... it’s just nice to have everybody come together at one time,” Ferris said.
The cheering crowd was a nice change after fan gatherings have been limited for so long.
“It’s exciting, it feels like everything is a little back to normal,” Ferris said.
Shane Margin didn’t get a front row seat at the game in Kansas, but he got a front row table at Cujo’s Sports Bar & Grill. Margin says he enjoyed the night in the middle of COVID-19.
“It feels great to be around the camaraderie. If we could, we’d be in Kansas City right now,” Margin said. “I’m excited to watch football and hear the fans cheer. It makes a difference. It makes a big impact.”
Margin also had his eye on Mahomes.
“He’s from Texas Tech and we have to support the Red Raiders wherever they go. Obviously DeAndre Washington is going to do a great job with him as well. It’s always good to see success come out of Tech.”
The stadium had limited capacity for fans in the seats. Shane wishes they would allow more, but says the restrictions are necessary for now, to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Pearl Martinez sat at a table near the entrance to help with social distancing. She showed up to watch the game, but also to support the restaurants.
“This is their means of living and their income...as anyone else who has a job, this is the way they make their money,” Martinez said.
The fans hope that people across the country can stay as safe as possible during COVID-19 so that NFL season doesn’t get interrupted.
