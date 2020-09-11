Suspect in Drug Emporium parking lot assault arrested in Georgia

24-year-old Rodrick Jordan Estrada, located in Decatur, Georgia and taken into custody at 5 a.m. this morning. (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | September 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 2:45 PM

**RELEASE from the Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 24-year-old Rodrick Jordan Estrada in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.

Estrada had an aggravated robbery warrant for his arrest. He was located in Decatur, Georgia and was taken into custody at 5 a.m. this morning.

