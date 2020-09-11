Swarm of bees attack beekeeper in Slaton, emergency crews responding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a swarm of aggressive bees in Slaton and they are trying to prevent people from being stung while bee extractors clear the area.
First Responders were called to the 800 block of south 9th Street in Slaton. According to scanner traffic, one beekeeper was attacked.
According to Slaton Police, three people have been taken to the hospital. The bee hive is on the front porch of a house.
Please avoid the area. This is a developing story.
