Texas Tech making seating, concession changes for Saturday’s kickoff game

“I think all of us... we weren’t sure if we were going to get here. This is the first event we have held here on campus since March… since this whole thing came in March. We’re excited to be here at this point in time and we hope that our fans understand that there are going to be some things that they’re not used to… some things they’re going to have to get used to for this one year as we hopefully get back to normal next year. But we put a lot of thought and planning into things to make this as safe and an enjoyable environment as they can have.”