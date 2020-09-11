Texas Tech making seating, concession changes for Saturday’s kickoff game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will kick off their first game against Houston Baptist at Jones AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m.
Robert Giovanetti, a Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations, says around 27 percent of the stadium’s total seating of 60,400 seats will be allowed to be filled. That’s around 16,400 with 3,400 student tickets available. Premium seating will allow 50 percent occupancy. The rest of the seating areas are allowing 25 percent occupancy sit for the game.
Tickets are still available for purchase at Texastech.com, and the ticket office will be open selling tickets a few hours before the game. All tickets are digital this year. There will be hot spot stations outside the stadium if you’re having internet connection problems so you can access your ticket on your phone.
If you’re parking by the John Walker Sports Complex, you’ll be able to take a shuttle to Jones AT&T Stadium for $5. You can find free parking lots on the interactive game day map, if you didn’t purchase parking when you bought your ticket.
“There are some lots where you’ll have an actual assigned parking spot and there are other lots where you have access and park wherever you want.”
There are hand sanitizer stations and new this year, a mobile concession stand for you to order food on the Red Raider Game Day app from the convenience of your seat. There are four locations around the stadium to pick up the food. The regular concession stand is still available with social distancing encouraged in the lines.
“You pay for it from your seat and when it’s ready, you go to pick it up and that way it limits the amount of person-to-person contact but also hopefully it doesn’t take you away from the game as long.”
Giovanetti says everyone is excited for the game, even with the changes in place.
“I think all of us... we weren’t sure if we were going to get here. This is the first event we have held here on campus since March… since this whole thing came in March. We’re excited to be here at this point in time and we hope that our fans understand that there are going to be some things that they’re not used to… some things they’re going to have to get used to for this one year as we hopefully get back to normal next year. But we put a lot of thought and planning into things to make this as safe and an enjoyable environment as they can have.”
If you are sitting in the student section, different rows will be marked off to maintain social distancing. In other seating areas, groups will be socially distanced from one another.
For more tips and tricks, head to Texastech.com
