Weekend warm up!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer weather is moving in and will remain through the weekend! It’s quite a change from the past few days with a handful of cold temperature records set. See below for the updated list, and part two of National Preparedness Month.
The Forecast
Moderating temperatures are already in the KCBD viewing area. This morning is not as chilly, with temperatures in the 50s rather than the 40s and even 30s of the past two mornings. Winds have been light so there’s nearly no wind chill.
The morning overcast may produce some mist, but I don’t anticipate any measurable precipitation. A possible exception may be the far eastern area, where light rain may produce amounts of one or two hundredths of an inch.
The cloud cover will gradually move eastward today, bringing sunshine back to the area. Northwestern areas will see sunshine by late morning. The central viewing area, including Lubbock, should see mostly sunny skies during the lunch hour. The southeastern viewing area may see clouds linger through much of the afternoon.
The Warmup
KCBD viewing area temperatures will peak in the 70s today. My forecast high for Lubbock is 75°, which is seventeen degrees warmer than yesterday.
Clear and a little chilly this evening. However, the low clouds, patchy fog, and mist may return tomorrow morning. Saturday’s lows will similar to today’s, in the 50s.
The mentioned overcast and patchy fog shouldn’t last long. Late morning and the afternoon will be sunny, winds will remain light, and temperatures will be much warmer. Highs will reach the 80s. My forecast high for Lubbock for Saturday is 87°.
The Game
Weather will be mild for Saturday evening’s game, though it will get a little chilly after sunset (see the Climatology section below). Hour by hour details are available here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free in your play or app store. Just search for “KCBD Weather”.
Sunday will be partly cloudy. Winds will continue light. Lows will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Highs will be in the 80s.
The Records
Three consecutive days with record low temperatures, and two with record cool high temperatures. I do have much warmer weather in my forecast, including my weekend outlook.
45° Low Tue (9/08) - 47° was the previous record low (in 2004)
41° Low Wed (9/09) - 47° was the previous record low (in 1956)
43° Low Thu (9/10) - 47° was the previous record low (in 1956 and 1962)
79° High Tue (9/08) - 69° is the record min-max (in 1986)
46° High Wed (9/09) - 65° was the record min-max (in 1976)
58° High Thu (9/10) - 60° is the record min-max (in 1920)
The staff at the Lubbock office of the National Weather Service notes Wednesday’s high temperature (46°) was below the (previous) record low (47°) for the date (September 9)!
The Climatology
I’m gathering the numbers. Check back a little later this morning!
National Preparedness Month
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM). It’s a good time think and plan what you, your family, and your community will do if there’s a disaster. This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
Last week, week one, the focus was on planning. This week, week two, the focus is on building a disaster kit.
After an emergency you may not have access to fresh food and water. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days for each person in your family or group. A kit consists of the basic items your household may need.
Most of what you’ll need is inexpensive and easy to find. Any one item could save your life. Consider what unique needs your family might have, such as supplies for seniors, anyone who is disabled, and pets.
Assemble your kit in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. For a list of recommended items for a basic emergency supply kit, see “Basic Disaster Supplies Kit” at https://www.ready.gov/kit. Click on the underlined links for additional information about that item.
It’s 2020, so you are urged to also include additional items to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, other viruses, and the flu. A list of recommended items can be found under “Additional Emergency Supplies” at https://www.ready.gov/kit
The web site noted also includes tips on maintaining your kit and considerations for your home, work, and vehicle kit. More on that next week.
Visit www.ready.gov for more.
