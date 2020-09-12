Great weather for football Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Calm weather expected tonight as the Red Raiders kick off the season.
Temperatures will be comfortable at The Jones, and winds will not be an issue. You will continue to notice the smoke/haze in the air through at least Sunday. This is still that smoke from the wildfires out west.
The good news is most of it is elevated well above the ground, so it shouldn’t affect the lungs too much. But much like last night, it’s thick enough it could block out the sunset entirely. We’re taking the smoke day by day right now and we’ll see when it gets kicked out of here.
Rain chances are going up for tomorrow, but don’t get excited, the chances are still really slim. We’ll actually have two chances. Once in the morning, and another round in the afternoon. We’ll need some smoke to clear out to heat the ground for that afternoon round to develop. So it already has that working against the chances.
If something can get going, coverage won’t be great, so most will remain dry. In any showers or storms do develop, we have enough moisture hanging around that they could produce quite a bit of rain for those lucky enough to get them.
Multiple tropical systems right now in the Atlantic and Pacific, but none look to play a role in our weather on the South Plains at this time. We’ll continue to monitor that.
