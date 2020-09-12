Lubbock metalsmith to be featured on Texas Country Reporter Sunday morning

Lubbock metalsmith Dawna Gillespie will be featured on Texas Country Reporter Sunday morning at 9 a.m. right here on KCBD NewsChannel 11. (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff | September 12, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 3:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock metalsmith Dawna Gillespie will be featured on Texas Country Reporter Sunday morning at 9 a.m. right here on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Dawna Gillespie is a metalsmith and jewelry designer from Lubbock, with a BFA from Texas Tech University.

Dawna was only able to take one metalsmith class in her undergraduate studies, but she says the first time she picked up a saw she was hooked.

She has since found success as a nationally published and professional artist, “hand fabricating never-reproduced, statement adornments to defy a world inundated with mass-produced accessories.”

She says her work is influenced by the Baroque and Art Nouveau movements, as she focuses on themes of femininity, fertility, domesticity, marriage, and sexuality.

You can learn more about Dawna on her web page, https://www.dawnagillespie.com/ or her Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CopperdStudio/

