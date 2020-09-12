Opening Weekend Game Day forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Game day Saturday! So happy that we’re able to have Texas Tech Football this year as we open Coach Well’s second season at the helm of the program. And it’s hard to have asked for better weather to open the season. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s as everyone makes their way into the Jones. Those temps will fall into the 70′s by the time the Victory Bells sing out. Rain chances will stay low. But the smoke from the wildfires out west will continue to come and go the next few days. It was particularly thick last night and blotted out the sunset. This smoke is mostly living about 10,000 to 30,000 feet off the ground. So, while it’ll affect sunsets, it shouldn’t hit the lungs too hard.