6 injured in Sunday afternoon rollover near Dickens/Crosby County line

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Six people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon rollover on US 82 in Dickens County.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Dickens/Crosby County line.
DPS tells us a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed westbound when it had a blowout. The driver lost control and entered the center median, where the vehicle rolled before coming to rest.
The driver and five passengers were all taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock. One person was airlifted. The driver and a second row passenger are both said to have serious injuries.
Officials believe the second row passenger may have been ejected during the crash.
The troopers have cleared the scene and the road is open as of 6 p.m.
