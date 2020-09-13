More Lubbock firefighters deploying to fight California wildfires

By KCBD Staff | September 13, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 2:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four more Lubbock firefighters are headed to California this week to help with the growing wildfires on the West Coast.

Lubbock Fire Rescue made the announcement on Sunday:

“More Lubbock firefighters are flying out of Amarillo to California today to relieve the first group that deployed in August to fight the growing wildfires on the west coast. Let’s wish these brave men well on their deployment:”

Firefighter Garrett Clair

Firefighter Clint Cowert

Lieutenant Chris Norman

Captain Kyle Christian

Posted by Lubbock Fire Department on Sunday, September 13, 2020

A previous group of four deployed on Aug. 21 and have now returned home:

Firefighter Jason Jaquess

Firefighter Eric Fransen

Lieutenant Michael Eberle

Battalion Chief Lee Jones

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock firefighters deployed to battle wildfires in California

