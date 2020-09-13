More Lubbock firefighters deploying to fight California wildfires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four more Lubbock firefighters are headed to California this week to help with the growing wildfires on the West Coast.
Lubbock Fire Rescue made the announcement on Sunday:
“More Lubbock firefighters are flying out of Amarillo to California today to relieve the first group that deployed in August to fight the growing wildfires on the west coast. Let’s wish these brave men well on their deployment:”
Firefighter Garrett Clair
Firefighter Clint Cowert
Lieutenant Chris Norman
Captain Kyle Christian
A previous group of four deployed on Aug. 21 and have now returned home:
Firefighter Jason Jaquess
Firefighter Eric Fransen
Lieutenant Michael Eberle
Battalion Chief Lee Jones
PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock firefighters deployed to battle wildfires in California
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.