UPDATE: One dead in Baylor County passenger bus rollover

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
One person has died in a passenger bus rollover near Mabelle, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing.
Sgt. Buesing reports a Greyhound bus was going eastbound on US 277 and a pickup truck going southbound on US 183 when they crashed at an intersection.
The bus overturned with 30 people onboard including the driver. Three people were airlifted out with two going to Ft. Worth and one going to United Regional. The driver of the truck was taken to the Seymour Hospital.
Sgt. Buesing says eastbound US 277 will be closed for most of the day as Texas DPS investigates the scene.
The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
