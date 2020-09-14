Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, six people are recovering in a hospital this morning after a crash in Dickens County.
- That crash was reported yesterday afternoon.
- The Department of Public Safety reports the driver lost control after a blowout, which caused the SUV to roll into a median.
- More updates here: 6 injured in Sunday afternoon rollover near Dickens/Crosby County line
Lubbock County commissioners will have a public hearing today on the county budget.
- The tax rate is set to remain the same but property values have gone up.
- The county is asking anyone who wishes to attend to do so via Zoom.
A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico is headed toward Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Alabama.
- Sally is expected to gain strength and turn into a hurricane later today, and should hit the shore by early Tuesday.
- It is expected to bring life-threatening surges and flash flooding along the Gulf Coast .
- Get the updates here: Gulf Coast residents brace for possible new hurricane as Sally nears
A manhunt is underway for the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.
- Police say the man walked up to their squad car and opened fire.
- Both deputies underwent surgery and are now recovering.
- Read more here: Gunman sought after California deputies shot in patrol car
The wildfires on the West Coast are now being blamed for at least 35 deaths.
- Thousands have been evacuated and smoke is blanketing much of the West Coast.
- Red Flag warnings are in effect again today in parts of Oregon and Northern California.
- Read more here: Fires raise fight over climate change before Trump’s visit
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.