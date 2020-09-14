Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Rollover injures 6 in Dickens County, County to have discussion on tax rate, tropical storm headed to Gulf Coast

By Michael Cantu | September 14, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, six people are recovering in a hospital this morning after a crash in Dickens County.

Lubbock County commissioners will have a public hearing today on the county budget.

  • The tax rate is set to remain the same but property values have gone up.
  • The county is asking anyone who wishes to attend to do so via Zoom.

A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico is headed toward Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Alabama.

A manhunt is underway for the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

The wildfires on the West Coast are now being blamed for at least 35 deaths.

