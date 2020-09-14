DPS, emergency crews responding to collision between semi and school bus west of Muleshoe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are currently investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a school bus and a semi, on U.S. 84, west of Muleshoe.
DPS says at this time there are only minor injuries reported. Crews were notified of the crash shortly after 4:41 p.m.
According to DPS, a school bus was stopped on U.S. 84 on the east bound side, and was unloading passengers. Behind the bus, a passenger car and a passenger van were waiting.
A truck tractor semi-trailer was also traveling east bound on U.S. 84, and approached the location where the bus was stopped, when the driver of the semi failed to control speed and collided with rear portions of the car and the van before hitting the school bus.
DPS says the driver of the bus, and two minor children, were transported for minor injuries. The driver of the semi and occupants in the car and van were not injured.
Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department posted a photo of damage from the scene, with a warning for drivers to pay attention at all times.
DPS says as of 7:40 p.m., Monday evening, crews were still working to clear the scene but should have the roadway open shortly.
