DPS: Trooper finds nearly 850 pounds of THC products during traffic stop in Oldham County

DPS officials say a trooper found nearly 850 pounds of THC products during a traffic stop in Oldham County. (Source: DPS)
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:03 AM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a trooper found nearly 850 pounds of THC products during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

A DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper found vacuum-sealed packages of THC wax inside three pizza boxes and nine boxes of metal cans containing THC vape cartridges.

The driver, 67-year-old Steven Purves of Laguna Woods, California, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Officials say he was taking the drugs to Dallas.

