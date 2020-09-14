End Zone Team of the Week: Roosevelt Eagles

The Eagles remain undefeated on the season, matching their win total of last year with a (3-0) record. The Velt has been flying high on both sides of the ball scoring more than 20 points in each game this season so far. With a new defensive coordinator, the defense hasn’t allowed a single point by any of their opponents this year. In week one, they beat River Road 25-2, which was a result on a safety on offense.