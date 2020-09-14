End Zone Team of the Week: Roosevelt Eagles

ROOSEVELT, Texas (KCBD) - The third KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Roosevelt Eagles.
In their week three match-up against the Tahoka Bulldogs, the Eagles continued their shutout streak, winning 46-0.
The Eagles remain undefeated on the season, matching their win total of last year with a (3-0) record. The Velt has been flying high on both sides of the ball scoring more than 20 points in each game this season so far. With a new defensive coordinator, the defense hasn’t allowed a single point by any of their opponents this year. In week one, they beat River Road 25-2, which was a result on a safety on offense.
Next week, Roosevelt will host the (0-3) Dimmitt Bobcats for their Homecoming game.
