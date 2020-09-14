Fund in honor of longtime educator provides donations to 25 South Plains schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school back in session, Mrs. Bush’s Locker has provided donations for school supplies to 25 area elementary schools to carry on the legacy of Southern Bush who died of pancreatic cancer in early 2020.
“We put this foundation together to really help students succeed,” Matt Bush, son and founder of Mrs. Bush’s Locker, said. “One of Mom’s things she would do every year at the beginning of the school year was set aside money or go buy school supplies for kids. The ones that weren’t as fortunate to have backpacks and binders and books and things like that, she made sure that they had all the supplies they needed to succeed. We wanted to keep that tradition going.”
Donations of $500 were sent to 25 elementary schools on the South Plains. Lorenzo ISD was one of those schools. While Mrs. Bush was the principal at Idalou Elementary at the time of her retirement, she continued providing her educational expertise to districts like Lorenzo.
“She made an impact in that her passion came through and she wanted teachers to have that passion in the classroom,” Superintendent Kayla Morrison said. “Teachers that that needed help, she would give hints or tips. She would come about once a month and would help us. What can we work on in the classroom with our teachers? What what teaching strategies can we focus on?”
Morrison remembered that Mrs. Bush would bring gifts each time she would come, but the most important gift was her passion and love.
“She had a love for kids,” Morrison said. “It didn’t matter what kids either, even my own kids when they were in school. Her love of life and love of education just came out of Southern every day.”
Matt told KCBD he’s grateful to all who donated to Mrs. Bush’s Locker, which has helped to provide those donations this year. He plans to make the donations again next year and provide scholarships with the remaining funds.
“When kids receive these supplies, I hope they understand the magnitude of her love and her passion for education and that they don’t take it for granted and that they learn from it,” Matt said. “I hope the teachers that receive supplies, I hope that you know, if she did work with you, that her passion is passed down through you and through your teachings.”
The following schools were recipients of Mrs. Bush’s Locker:
- Idalou Elementary
- Lorenzo Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Ralls Elementary
- Crosbyton Elementary
- Slaton Elementary
- Petersburg Elementary
- Post Elementary
- Tahoka Elementary
- Motley County Elementary
- Alderson Elementary
- Hale Center Elementary
- New Deal Elementary
- Lockney Elementary
- Floydada Elementary
- Shallowater Elementary
- Spur Elementary
- Abernathy Elementary
- Wilson Elementary
- Meadow Elementary
- Ropes Elementary
- Littlefield Elementary
- Plains Elementary
- Denver City Elementary
- Roberts Elementary
“She’s here every day because we have we have supplies to give our kids,” Morrison said. “The legacy of Southern Bush lives on every day in Lorenzo ISD.”
