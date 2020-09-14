Fund in honor of longtime educator provides donations to 25 South Plains schools

“We put this foundation together to really help students succeed,” Matt Bush, son and founder of Mrs. Bush’s Locker, said. “One of Mom’s things she would do every year at the beginning of the school year was set aside money or go buy school supplies for kids. The ones that weren’t as fortunate to have backpacks and binders and books and things like that, she made sure that they had all the supplies they needed to succeed. We wanted to keep that tradition going.”