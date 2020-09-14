A look at your week’s forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very nice weather to start the week on the South Plains. Even though most folks are focused on Hurricane Sally in the Gulf it is not going to be a major factor in our weather this week.
High pressure will continue to provide us with warm temps, light winds and mostly sunny skies through Friday. Unfortunately we’ll continue to have some smoke so it will be somewhat hazy and not the typical sunny afternoons for this time of year.
Due to the high pressure it will also remain dry with only some limited potential for a few showers in the area through the week. The chances may increase for showers by late week, but it looks like a low chance this week.
So, you can expect lows in the 50s, and highs in the low to mid 80s through Friday and likely into the weekend. Those numbers will be slightly below normal for this time of year.
