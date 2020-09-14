Mild mid-September weather pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the days ahead we will see less cloud cover and more sunshine. We should also see less smoke in our sky. This week the weather pattern will keep our days warm and our nights mild.
A few sprinkles or a bit of drizzle are possible this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is possible through mid-morning east of the Caprock. Temperatures early this morning are in the 50s in the northwestern viewing area and 60s elsewhere.
The mostly cloudy conditions will give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. While data indicates less smoke in our sky a milky haze is likely to continue. Winds will be light. Temperatures will peak near 80 degrees.
There are a half-dozen or so tropical systems or potential tropical systems in the Atlantic-Caribbean-Gulf hurricane basin, but none will figure in our weather in any meaningful way. Of course, we’ll continue to monitor.
