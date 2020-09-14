Multi-county chase ends when suspects bail out of stolen truck, suspects still wanted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chase that started in south Lubbock County Monday morning, went through Hockley, Terry and Lynn Counties, and back to south Lubbock County. It ended nearly two hours later after the two people inside the stolen pickup abandoned the truck and ran.
It began just after 10 a.m. on FM 41 after Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies saw the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over. Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say speeds reached to more than 100 miles per hour in the chase.
The suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-350 with Pennsylvania plates, then headed towards Hwy. 62/82. It went through Ropesville and into Meadow.
The suspect vehicle began driving on the wrong side of the highway on 62/82, just south of Meadow.
Around 10:30 a.m. the vehicle turned onto David Bailey Road in Terry County, which is just north of Brownfield. The vehicle then turned south onto FM 168. Then went eastbound on FM 380 towards Tahoka.
Just east of FM 1328, before reaching Tahoka, the suspects turned north on an oilfield service road and led Troopers and deputies through fields. The stolen pickup then was back on FM 1328 headed northbound.
After more chase, the suspect vehicle was found still running near 166th and Slide Road around 11:15 a.m. The two occupants, described as juveniles, bailed out of the vehicle. One is described as having multiple neck tattoos.
DPS requested K-9 assistance to find the occupants of the truck near 166th Street and Slide Rd., in the new South Fork Ranch neighborhood. As of 12:15 p.m., the two suspects have not been located.
Texas DPS Troopers and deputies from Lubbock, Hockley, Terry and Lynn Counties all worked on the chase.
Officials said two vehicles were stolen Sunday night in Midland; an F-150 and an F-350. One with Texas plates and one with Pennsylvania plates.
If you have any information about the suspects, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.