Police investigate west Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened at New West Apartments in the 5400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The shooting was reported to police at 12:35 p.m.
A witness told police someone broke into an apartment. The suspect and the resident exchanged gunfire and both were injured.
Police say the suspect left the scene and was possibly shot in the back.
The apartment resident was shot in the knee, but the severity of the injury is not known at this time.
Officers at the Lubbock Police Department Police Desk say they are looking for a silver Nissan SUV in connection with this shooting.
