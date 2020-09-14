Recovered COVID-19 people asked to donate convalescent plasma with UMC Health System Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Health System Lubbock joins a community effort by South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma and provide hope in the battle against the illness.
Potential donors can find out more by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org, emailing Covid19_LBK@southtexasblood.org or calling 210-731-5514. All donors must make an appointment and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before donating.
The average convalescent plasma donation provides enough for three doses, and a donor can give every four days. The donation process takes between 60-90 minutes.
To encourage Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, supporters of convalescent plasma are providing each donor a $50 Visa gift card, while supplies last.
WHO: Recovered COVID-19 people in Lubbock
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 2, 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: EMS Logistic Building 4314 S. Loop 289
