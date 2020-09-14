Texas Tech adds George Floyd and Timothy Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This summer, Texas Tech students created two new endowed scholarship funds to provide additional support for students.
These efforts, led by the Black Student Association, in partnership with engaged alumni, will make increased financial support available for incoming students and returning students who are active in community service in support of minority-serving organizations.
In light of the call for racial equality and justice in our nation, the university believes that access to higher education is a means to address both.
These scholarships, named in memory of Timothy Cole and George Floyd, are ways Texas Tech can support students and strengthen the campus community. Texas Tech has also recognized the need to invest in the next generation of student leaders, especially those who embrace the strength in our diversity.
Texas Tech President Laurence Schovanec says the university will continue to support and foster these critical conversations across our campus, and stand together with Red Raiders worldwide to support the fight for equality and justice.
