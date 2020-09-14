Three with injuries following crash on South Loop 289 and University Ave

Three with injuries following crash on South Loop 289 and University Ave
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD) (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | September 14, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 10:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a collision on South Loop 289 near University Avenue Monday evening that left three people injured.

According to Lubbock Police, the call to respond came in around 9:39 p.m. One person with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries have been reported at this time.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of first responders on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.