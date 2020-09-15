Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Sally set to hit Gulf Coast this morning; driver, juvenile arrested after multi-county chase; wildfires continue in western U.S.

By Michael Cantu | September 15, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Hurricane Sally is tracking as a Category 1 hurricane that is set hit the Gulf Coast this morning.

Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a stolen truck from Midland.

A semi-truck hit a car, van and school bus near Muleshoe.

  • That crash happened Monday afternoon.
  • The Department of Public Safety says the driver of the semi-truck failed to slow down while the bus was unloading passengers on Highway 84.
  • The driver of the bus and two children suffered minor injuries.

The death toll continues to rise from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington state.

