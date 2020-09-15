Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Hurricane Sally is tracking as a Category 1 hurricane that is set hit the Gulf Coast this morning.
- Mississippi and Alabama will more than likely take the brunt of the storm.
- The biggest threat right now are deadly storm surges and extreme flooding.
- Get the updates here: Plodding and powerful, Hurricane Sally moves in on Gulf Coast
Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a stolen truck from Midland.
- Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies chased the suspects through parts of Lubbock, Hockley, Terry and Lynn counties.
- Deputies later arrested a juvenile and 29-year-old Michael Luther McKinney.
- Get the details here: Suspects arrested after multi-county chase ends when suspects bail out of stolen truck
A semi-truck hit a car, van and school bus near Muleshoe.
- That crash happened Monday afternoon.
- The Department of Public Safety says the driver of the semi-truck failed to slow down while the bus was unloading passengers on Highway 84.
- The driver of the bus and two children suffered minor injuries.
The death toll continues to rise from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington state.
- Fires have killed at least 36 people.
- That number is expected to rise as crews search for 20 people still missing in Oregon.
- Read more here: Choking air from Western fires just won’t ease up
