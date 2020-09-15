KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loraine

By Michael Cantu | September 15, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 7:40 AM
Loraine, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 15.
Loraine, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 15. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loraine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Loraine is a 2-year-old shepherd mix.

She loves attention and does not mind other dogs. Staff at LAS also says she is sweet, gentle and shy.

She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and is spayed.

Loraine’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 15, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

