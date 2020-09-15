A La Niña Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few brief light showers may dot the KCBD viewing area today, but there will be little if any measurable rainfall. Speaking of precipitation, a La Niña Advisory has been issued for this winter. More on that outlook, and this week’s outlook, follows.
The Pattern
There will be only gradual, and slight, changes in our weather in the days ahead. West Texas, including the South Plains, continues under a stout high-pressure area. Trapped under the high is a moderate amount of moisture in the air. As such, while the chance of rain is very low it is not zero.
The Gulf Hurricane
Hurricane Sally does not play a roll in our forecast. It is expected to make landfall – that is, the center of the hurricane will pass over the coast – near southeastern Louisiana later today. Sally is a Category 1 hurricane. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall, it is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore.
Get the latest stats and forecasts with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App. After selecting radar, zoom out and pan the radar so you can see the Gulf Coast. If you don’t see icons and tracks for the storms, go to the Layers menu (lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track (or Tropical Track) icon.
The Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies begin the day, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. As noted, a few brief light rain showers may pop up. The potential for measurable precipitation is less than ten percent.
A bit more blue will be visible in the breaks in the cloud cover, as there will be less smoke overhead.
Highs today will range from the low to mid-80s. Winds will remain light with the possible exception of brief breezes near showers.
Mostly fair tonight with a light wind. Lows will range from the low 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 60s in the eastern viewing area.
Morning clouds are likely tomorrow, but more afternoon sunshine is expected. Winds will continue light. The afternoon will be warm with highs in the 80s.
The current outlook for Thursday calls for a few more clouds, possibly an isolated shower or two in the area, and a slight dip in temperatures. Still, highs will be in the low 80s (give or take a few degrees).
The Weekend
The current outlook for Friday and the weekend continues the pattern. Mostly fair to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Winds may pick up a bit this weekend.
La Niña Advisory
A La Niña Advisory is issued by the US government when La Niña conditions are observed and expected to continue. La Niña conditions were present in August, and the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) believes there’s a 75 percent chance they’ll hang around through the winter.
La Niña intensifies the contrast between the warm far western Pacific and much cooler eastern Pacific. This results in a strengthening of a large-scale circulation pattern (called the Walker Circulation) characterized by air rising over the very warm waters of the far western Pacific, traveling eastward high in the atmosphere, sinking over the eastern Pacific, and then traveling back westward near the surface.
This circulation is expected to be stronger than average through winter. More rising air over the far western Pacific means lower air pressure there, while descending air over the eastern Pacific means higher air pressure in that area. This imbalance, the La Niña pattern, alters atmospheric circulation over the Pacific Ocean and in turn affects global weather and climate.
La Niña shifts the jet stream northward of its average position. Typically, for us in West Texas La Niña winters are warmer and drier than average. But not always, as La Niña isn’t the only pattern which can affect our weather. There are other large scale and some smaller scale patterns which can change the outcome.
A La Niña Advisory is issued by the NOAA when La Niña conditions are observed and expected to continue. An advisory also is issued when El Niño conditions are observed and expected to continue.
