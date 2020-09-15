Lubbock man indicted after 2 children sexually assaulted, prepubescent child porn found

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clayton McBryde, 41, of Lubbock indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
According to the police report he aggravated sexual assault of a child indictment has three counts.
The police report says the child was continuously sexually assaulted from March 2018 until April 2020 about three times a week on average.
The assaults started when the child would ask for something and McBryde would tell her that she would have to “get him back”.
The report says McBryde told the child that it was normal.
The report also says he would send her videos of sexually explicit videos.
The three counts state McBryde knowingly and intentionally caused penetration of the sexual organ of the child who was under the age of 14.
The indictment for indecency with a child involves a different child under the age of 14.
According to this indictment, McBryde intentionally engaged in contact with the genitals of the child with the intent to gratify or arouse the child.
The child was scared because McBryde owns guns and was afraid for her family.
During the investigation, prepubescent child pornography was found on one of the computers taken from his home.
McBryde was arrested on September 1, 2020 and was bonded out of jail on Sept. 4, 2020.
His combined bond was $225,000.
McBryde is currently not in jail.
