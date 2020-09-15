Lubbock man indicted a 2nd time in strangulation death of girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enrique Cuvillier, 34, of Lubbock has been indicted again for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend.
On Dec. 29, 2015 at 11:40 p.m., deputies were called to 7322 County Road 6100 for a death investigation after a family member found 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen dead.
Officials originally thought Rardeen died of natural causes, but investigators learned she was strangled to death.
Cuvillier was arrested during the investigation and was charged with murder and a parole violation.
Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say Cuvillier and Rardeen were in a dating relationship at the time of the murder.
Cuvillier was set to go before a jury next month.
Today Cuvillier was reindicted for the murder, he was originally indicted in February of 2016.
Cuvillier is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond
Cuvillier has been in jail since December 30, 2015.
