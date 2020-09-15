Lubbock woman indicted after infant child tests positive for methamphetamine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Megan Steele Carmona, 30, of Lubbock has been indicted on charges of endangering a child with criminal neglect.
During a CPS investigation, the drug screens showed Carmona tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
The child was also tested and the results showed a positive for methamphetamine.
The indictment states Carmona knowingly and recklessly put the child in immediate danger by being under the influence of methamphetamine while being the primary caregiver and by causing the child to be exposed to methamphetamine.
The child is an infant.
Carmona is currently in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Carmona has been in jail since September 4, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.