Man re-indicted for 2018 aggravated sexual assault in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Manuel Juarez-Mendez, 37, of Grand Prairie has been re-indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of an adult.
According to the Police report, on May 15, 2018, Mendez is accused of penetration the sexual organ of the victim with his mouth, fingers, and sexual organ.
Mendez is also accused of threatening serious bodily injury to the victim.
Mendez is currently in jail on a $50,000 bond.
Mendez was scheduled for a jury trial next month. He has pleaded not guilty.
