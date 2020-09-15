The Mud Room is closing this week, last week to create in studio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 16 years, The Mud Room is temporarily closing due to restraints of the pandemic and their inability to afford rent at their location on 82nd street.
According to owner Pamela Harris, this is the end of the studio, but she is optimistic about the creative ways she will bring crafts to the community.
“We don’t know what the next chapter is for the mudroom. But we know that the community loves the mudroom. Were just going to do everything to try and redirect our plan," Harris said.
The Mud Room will be open this week until Saturday. For every purchase at The Mud Room, guests will receive a free Chick-Fil-A meal courtesy of another local business owner.
The majority of her revenue is generated from parties and group gatherings, which has been difficult as people are asked to social distance.
“It’s a small studio as it is, but now its even smaller…this business is built on families, birthdays and events," Harris said.
Despite her small business loans, she is still unable to afford rent because the landlord raised the price of the location.
To Harris, this location is a safe space for people trying to find peace in creativity.
“I have couples come in here who work in the ER. You know with the COVID and everything else going on they are really stressed out. They will come in and spend an afternoon, hours just working on a plate or a mug. But its their downtime, to get in the zone and feel the creativity around them," Harris said.
It’s been in Lubbock for nearly 16 years, so generations have come to enjoy the Mud Room.
“Kids have grown up here having their birthday parties here then they come back now as grown adults with their babies," Harris said.
Harris has plans to adapt her business model. You can add the Mud Room on Facebook for updates.
“The main goal for the Mudroom is that they feel the love and they leave feeling loved. That’s the heart of the Mudroom," Harris said. “This is just a building, its not the heart of the mudroom.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.