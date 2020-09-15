Shallowater football games at Childress canceled due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Shallowater ISD say the JV and varsity football games against Childress scheduled for this week have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Shallowater ISD Superintendent Anita Hebert issued a release saying they were notified Tuesday morning that a varsity player had tested positive for COVID-19.
The release states several players determined to have been in close contact are currently quarantining at home and the school district is working with the Lubbock County Health Department. School officials say there is no potential outbreak of COVID-19, but they are “exercising enough caution to try to prevent district play from being affected, if possible.”
Refunds for tickets already purchased will be available at the Central Office. The release states JV games are also canceled, but Middle School games will be played as scheduled.
You can read a full copy of the release below:
Message from the Superintendent:
Our football game against Childress this Friday night has been canceled. We were notified this morning that a varsity player had tested positive for COVID-19. Several players were determined to be in close contact, and working with guidance from Lubbock County Health Department, they are quarantined at home. There is no potential outbreak of COVID-19, but we are exercising enough caution to try to prevent district play from being affected, if possible. Coach Wood is refunding tickets already purchased this evening (Tuesday) after practice. Additional refunds will be handled this week at Central Office. JV games are cancelled as well, but Middle School games will be played as scheduled. School will still release at 1:00 on Friday, as scheduled on the school calendar.
This has been a difficult decision for all involved as we are dedicated to keeping our students safe and healthy, but also as active as possible in all school experiences. We will continue to update our website daily for current status of COVID cases. These are certainly challenging times we live in, and we will face each day as best we can. Let’s continue to stand behind the Mustangs as they prepare mentally and physically to persevere in this season.
Anita Hebert, Ed.D.
Superintendent, Shallowater ISD
