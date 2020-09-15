Shallowater football games at Childress canceled due to COVID-19

Our football game against Childress this Friday night has been canceled. We were notified this morning that a varsity player had tested positive for COVID-19. Several players were determined to be in close contact, and working with guidance from Lubbock County Health Department, they are quarantined at home. There is no potential outbreak of COVID-19, but we are exercising enough caution to try to prevent district play from being affected, if possible. Coach Wood is refunding tickets already purchased this evening (Tuesday) after practice. Additional refunds will be handled this week at Central Office. JV games are cancelled as well, but Middle School games will be played as scheduled. School will still release at 1:00 on Friday, as scheduled on the school calendar.