Texas Tech Mourns Passing of T. Jones

Jones, born James Carroll Jones in 1931, earned the nickname “T.” early in life while growing up in Childress. He went on to earn a scholarship at the University of Texas where he quarterbacked the Longhorns to the Southwest Conference title in 1952 while earning All-SWC honors. He returned to his alma mater after two years as a military officer to join the Texas staff as an assistant coach under both Ed Price and then Darrell Royal.