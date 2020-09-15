Texas Tech officials: football home opener went well with new COVID guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Game one of the football season is in the books and the Red Raiders were able to get a win on the field. Tuesday, we asked Tech officials how things fared off the field with all the new game day guidelines, and Tech’s athletic department says the home opener went well.
“I think what we saw on Saturday was about what we expected,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovanetti. “Anytime we host an event, especially the first one of the season, especially the first one after a long offseason because of we haven’t had any type of event- in March we expect a few unexpected things to happen, which, which we encountered on Saturday, but for the most part, I think everything went about as smooth as you can expect it.”
Giovanetti said he wants to give credit to all of the Red Raider fans for following the guidelines they set both inside the stadium and outside the stadium, like at tailgates.
“From what I understand from our parking people and others that were out there, our fans were very much aligned with what we asked them to do. I think, again, it shows that we’re all on the same page,” said Giovanetti.
The Red Raiders will play six out of the ten games in Lubbock at Jones AT&T Stadium. Giovanetti said TTU is keeping in contact with local leaders and health officials and he doesn’t see Tech making any changes before the next home game.
“We’re having a meeting later this week about just going forward. Don’t expect, any significant changes. We might tweak something here/there,” said Giovanetti, “we’re still going to be at 25 percent next Saturday for the Texas game. Again, that number can always change as the season progresses, just have to watch the local numbers as far as the COVID-19 numbers.”
“Hopefully, people will, as the year progresses, see that: Okay, Texas Tech is taking this seriously. Texas Tech is putting some protocols and guidelines in place. Again, the safety and wellbeing of our fans and our student-athletes is always our first foremost concern,” said Giovanetti.
The next home game is next Saturday, September 26. The Red Raiders face the University of Texas. Kick-off is at 2:30 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
You can find Tech’s gameday guide by clicking here.
