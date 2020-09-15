Two killed, car fled scene following crash on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock First Responders are on the scene of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle near 47th and Avenue Q, and officials say two people have died as a result of their injuries.
Lubbock Police say the call came in around 10:13 p.m. Two victims first reported with serious injuries were pronounced deceased a short time later.
Investigators believe the car fled the scene after the crash. Investigators have closed both directions of Avenue Q as they respond to the crash.
Police have also closed 50th Street from Avenue Q to University Avenue.
This is a developing story. Please be mindful of First Responders in the area.
