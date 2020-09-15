2 vehicles crash through fence near Central Lubbock home Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday morning, around 10:30 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to a call of 2 vehicles crashing through a fence and near a home near 38th Street and Avenue P. in Central Lubbock.
According to police, an electrical pole was also struck during the crash.
No injuries have been reported at this time .
Police are on scene working the crash and traffic is encouraged to avoid the area at this time.
KCBD has reporters at the scene and will provide updates as we receive more information.
