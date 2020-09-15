Warmer Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -While Hurricane Sally is pounding the southeast U.S. it has been another pleasant day for the region. In fact, the pleasant weather will continue through the weekend with some daily changes over the next few days.
Wednesday will be a warm one with highs near 90 degrees in the southwest South Plains Wednesday and in the mid 80s in Lubbock.
A weak cold front will move through the region tomorrow afternoon and will bring a very low chance of showers and slightly cooler temperatures by early Thursday, extending into Friday.
A few showers will still linger on Thursday, but otherwise it will remain warm in the afternoon and cool overnight through Friday.
The forecast still looks very good for the weekend if you have outdoor activities planned.
