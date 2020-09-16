Brownfield murder suspect arrested in Seagraves

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A man wanted for the 2018 murder of 19-year-old Evan Tyrese Anderson has been arrested in Gaines County on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct while discharging a firearm.
Meshach Hall, 22 of Seagraves was 17-years-old when the shooting happened. Anderson was killed and another person, Jim Mojica, who was 20 at the time, was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.
Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez said the call came in at 12:14 a.m. on June 5, 2018 for a report of shots fired in the alleyway near North 3rd Street and West Ripley Street.
According to Brownfield News, dispatchers received a call from a female about the fight, and the dispatcher heard gunfire while on the phone.
Hall was indicted last week by a Terry County Grand Jury.
He is currently being held in the Terry County Law Enforcement Center on an $800,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.