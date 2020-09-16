City of Lubbock’s new COVID data system to debut Wednesday evening

“We’re really behind the times when it comes to data transfers within public health, and a lot of it is still very much fax based,” explained Wells. “You receive a fax, an administrative assistant enters that information into a database. Somebody creates a paper file, and then you and then you investigate from that paper. It works when we’re using small amounts of data, or only doing so many investigations a week, but when you start looking at having 30 or 40 people working in a system, and hundreds of cases a day, you really need a better way to manage that data.”