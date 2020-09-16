Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that claimed two lives.
- Police say a vehicle hit a motorcycle with two passengers just after 10 p.m. Tuesday near 47th Street and Avenue Q.
- Police have found the suspect’s vehicle but not the suspect. No names have been released.
- Updates will be found here: Two killed, driver fled scene following crash on Avenue Q
Hurricane Sally is pounding Alabama.
- The Category 2 storm made landfall at 4:45 p.m. near Gulf Shores, Alabama.
- The area is being hammered with 105 mph winds, heavy rains and a dangerous storm surges.
- Get the latest here: Hurricane Sally finally comes ashore near Gulf Shores, Ala.
Smoke from deadly wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington has reached the East Coast.
- Dozens of fires have burned more than 5 million acres across the West Coast.
- A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for parts of California and Oregon.
- Read more here: Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up
The City of Louisville, Kentucky agreed to pay the family of Breonna Taylor $12 million as part of a civil settlement.
- She died during a police raid six months ago.
- So far, no charges have been filed against the officers involved.
- Read more here: Breonna Taylor’s family settles with City of Louisville for $12 million, significant police reform
