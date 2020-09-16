Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Police search for hit-and-run suspect, Sally makes landfall in Alabama, wildfire smoke makes it way to East Coast

By Michael Cantu | September 16, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that claimed two lives.

  • Police say a vehicle hit a motorcycle with two passengers just after 10 p.m. Tuesday near 47th Street and Avenue Q.
  • Police have found the suspect’s vehicle but not the suspect. No names have been released.
  • Updates will be found here: Two killed, driver fled scene following crash on Avenue Q

Hurricane Sally is pounding Alabama.

Smoke from deadly wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington has reached the East Coast.

The City of Louisville, Kentucky agreed to pay the family of Breonna Taylor $12 million as part of a civil settlement.

