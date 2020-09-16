Former Petersburg ISD Ag teacher pleads guilty to harassing student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Petersburg ISD Ag teacher has pleaded guilty to sending harassing text messages to a 16-year-old student, according to federal court documents.
The documents say between June 2019 to September 2019, William Duffin Galloway, 45, began sending the student suggestive messages, hinting at a relationship between the two of them.
Around Sept. 20, 2019, the school discovered the inappropriate messages and reported it to law enforcement.
One of the text messages to the student said he was ready to “run away from this town,” and “but if I ran away with you I’d go to jail.” He also texted her “it would be inappropriate” and “you don’t ever understand when I’m being bad.”
The federal court documents say the student responded to his messages with innocent responses like face emojis, “lol” and sometimes saying she is confused.
On Dec. 6, 2019, law enforcement interviewed Galloway. By this time, he had submitted his letter of resignation with the school and was no longer employed there.
During the interview, he admitted while he was teaching at another school from Feb. to May 2000, he had sex multiple times with a 16-year-old student.
Galloway faces up to two years in prison and a year of supervised release. His sentencing date has not yet been set.
