In-person First Friday Art Trails closed through 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LHUCA, the program organizer of First Friday Art Trail, has made the difficult decision to cancel in-person First Friday Art Trails through January 1, 2021.
With COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Lubbock, LHUCA and many participating FFAT venues remain too concerned for the health and safety of our guests, artists, staff, and volunteers to hold in-person FFAT activities.
FFAT will still take place virtually during this time via LHUCA’s social media platforms and YouTube channel.
Artists, musicians, performers, and the public are encouraged to participate on the first Friday of each month by tagging their art content on social media with #virtualfirstfridaylbk.
This will allow the South Plains to see and celebrate all the arts happening in our community.
While the majority of First Friday Art Trail venues, including the LHUCA and CASP campuses, will be closed, some venues will be open as they resume regular business operations. Please check the FFAT Listings at www.ffat.org for updates.
“Numerous factors went into this decision that was ultimately made with heavy hearts”, said LHUCA Executive Director Lindsey Maestri. “First Friday Art Trail supports many local artists, bands, and performing arts groups. LHUCA is working with CASP and other arts organizations to provide events outside of FFAT for these artists to exhibit, sell their work, and perform.”
CASP Director Chad Plunket added, “Follow artists on their social media platforms, buy from their online stores, put money in the tip jar even if it’s a virtual concert and when there is an opportunity to visit them in person then by all means; put on your mask and show up. We might not be able to have FFAT for a while, but we can still support our creative community.”
While FFAT may be virtual, First Friday venues offer plenty of opportunities to engage with the arts outside of the First Friday Art Trail.
FFAT venues with open galleries:
- Buddy Holly Center, open Tuesday - Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday 1-5 pm, Fine Art Galleries are free and open the public
- CASP 5&J Gallery, October 17 - November 14 open Saturday 1-6pm, free and open to the public
- Caviel Museum of African-American History, gallery open by appointment, contact Shirley Green, Executive Director at sagreen3@yahoo.com or (806) 535-2475
- Charles Adams Gallery, open Monday - Saturday from 11 am-5 pm, gallery is free and open to the public
- GlassyAlley Art Studio and Gallery, open Monday - Sunday from 10-2, galleries are free and open to the public
- LHUCA Galleries, open Thursday - Saturday from 11am - 5pm, free and open to the public.
- Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, open Monday - Friday from 9am-1pm, galleries are free and open to the public
Upcoming events at LHUCA and CASP:
- Flatland Film Festival, September 24 at 8 pm, in-person outdoor screening of The Education of Shelby Knox on the LHUCA Plaza
- CASPFest, October 17 from 1-9pm, Juried Exhibition in 5&J Gallery, live music, and film screening
- CASP Block Party, October 17 from 6-10pm, Live/Work Studios open with exhibitions and performances
- West Texas Battle of the Bands, October 23 at 6 pm, Finalist concert on the LHUCA Plaza
- Affordable Art Sale, November 28 from 9am - 4 pm, Art market in the LHUCA Galleries supporting local artists with all works priced under $300
- LHUCA Art Sessions, every Thursday September 17 - October 15th at 4pm, hands-on art classes for homebound students
- Hills BBQ at CASP, starting October 1, every Thursday - Saturday 11am - sell out. Grab lunch and check out the LHUCA Galleries!
