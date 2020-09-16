KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruce

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bruce, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bruce is a 1.5-year-old male pitbull-terrier mix.
If he looks familiar it is because Bruce was featured as the Pet of the Day in July.
He loves snuggles and treats. He would also work best as an only-dog.
Bruce’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Sept. 16, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD's Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
