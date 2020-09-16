Reports: Man accused of murder-for-hire found dead in jail cell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have received reports that Billy Glenn Ivy Jr., a man accused of murder-for-hire, was found dead in his jail cell this morning.
Ivy was in jail facing six murder-for-hire charges.
According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officers found an unresponsive inmate alone in his cell around 1:40 a.m.
AMS personnel pronounced him dead at 2:32 a.m. An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.
The Texas Rangers were called to investigate the death.
Amarillo police arrested Ivy on April 30 for charges related to the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child, which happened in June of 2016.
Ivy also faces charges for the murder of Nicole “Nikki” Moore in December of 2016.
According to Potter County court records, prosecutors say they intended to seek the death penalty in two of the capital murder cases.
Ivy was an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
The 47th District Attorney will host a news conference at 1:15 p.m. this afternoon regarding the Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. cases.
You can watch the news conference live:
The Amarillo Police Department will host a news conference on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. The department says Chief Birkenfeld and the APD Homicide Unit will discuss Nicole Moore’s case an the connection to Billy Glenn Ivy Jr.
