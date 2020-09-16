Two killed, driver fled scene following crash on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The search continues for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and vehicle that claimed the life of two people.
Lubbock First Responders were on the scene of that crash near 47th and Avenue Q.
Lubbock Police say the call came in around 10:13 p.m. Two victims first reported with serious injuries were pronounced deceased a short time later.
Investigators believe the car fled the scene after the crash. Investigators closed both directions of Avenue Q from 46th Street to 50th Street as they respond to the crash on Tuesday night. That area has since re-opened.
Police have found the vehicle involved in the crash but the suspect has not been caught.
There has been no information provided on the suspect. The names of the dead have not been released.
