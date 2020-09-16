WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference September 16 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, September 16, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 108 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 149 recoveries and four additional deaths on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 9,936: 2,830 active, 6,993 listed as recovered and 113 deaths.
Texas Tech is reporting 1,091 total cases as of Friday, Sept. 11. 979 students and 112 employees, with 426 active.
