Workforce Solutions hopes to help get Lubbock unemployment rate back on track with job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Workforce Solutions of the South Plains is hosting a job fair and workshops for job success starting next week to help get the Lubbock unemployment rate back on track.
The Virtual Job Fair will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The CEO of the non-profit, Martin Aguirre, says the job fair will give the chance for 150 vendors to network with job seekers, look over resumes and have conversations about the job requirements.
“We want to help the economy,” explained Aguirre.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, around ten thousand people right now in Lubbock are unemployed. That number has drastically risen since back in February when 4,500 people were looking for a job.
“We want people to be working and feed themselves and and be able to buy groceries for their families and pay their rent and do all of those kinds of things.”
“Everybody is opening up. A lot of students are going back to school and they have vacated jobs that they took on for the summer.”
According to the nonprofit’s annual report, over the past 12 months they worked with 10,279 job seekers.
Starting on Tuesday, the nonprofit is hosting nationally-recognized Coach Darrell “Coach D” Andrews for a series of self-improvement workshops where he will teach money management strategies, job-search skills, confidence boosting tips and more.
For assistance with resume writing before the fair, contact a Workforce Solutions South Plains Career Counselor at 866-765-5038.
To attend the workshops or register for the virtual job fair please visit their website at www.workforcesouthplains.org. The workshops are:
- The Reinvention Process - Identifying New Career Possibilities! 9am to Noon - Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Zoom ID# 999 3752 1876
- The So-What Interview - Selling Your Talents To Employers! 9am to Noon - Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Zoom ID# 996 0033 3139
- Innovative Job-Search Strategies! 9am to Noon - Thursday, Sept. 24 – Zoom ID# 943 6232 3213
- Resume Writing - The Capabilities Resume! 9am to Noon - Friday, Sept. 25 – Zoom ID# 914 0792 1229
For information about the workshop series call Stephanie Ramirez at 806-765-5038 extension 2112 at the Workforce Solutions Career Center.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.