62-year-old Lubbock man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute alprazolam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raymond Earl Riley, 62, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute alprazolam on September 16, 2020.
On November 22, 2019, DPS was contacted through a crimeline tip about possible drug distribution and possession of stolen trailers.
When DPS and the South Plains Auto Task Force arrived at Riley’s house for a “knock-and-talk” he spoke to Troopers but refused to allow officers to search the residence.
Officers obtained a search warrant and found 29 firearms, three of which were stolen.
Being that he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Also during the search, they found two stolen trailers containing rolls of carpet – some of the carpet was missing.
They found meth, psilocybin mushrooms, alproazolam, unknown pills, tadalafil pills and more than $3,300 in cash.
Officers believed Riley was selling stolen carpet and drugs. He was arrested and booked.
He was bonded out of jail and he was arrested again on February 26, 2020.
A search warrant for his property on February 27, revealed two more firearms were found on the property.
Riley faces up to five years in prison and up to life for supervised release.
Riley is currently in jail on a hold for us marshals. His sentencing date has not been set.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.